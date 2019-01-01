Key Capital Corp is a United States based company engaged in the investment banking business with its prime focus on projects and opportunities within the Resources, Fintech, and Life Sciences market sectors. The company is focused on building a Mineral Bank of diverse commodities that will provide accretive streaming interests in diverse commodities in the Resources sector. In the Fintech sector, the company is focused on project development and involvement in the expanding blockchain/cryptocurrency market. In the Life Sciences sector, it focused on opportunities to bring breakthrough products to market.