There is no Press for this Ticker
Key Capital Corp is a United States based company engaged in the investment banking business with its prime focus on projects and opportunities within the Resources, Fintech, and Life Sciences market sectors. The company is focused on building a Mineral Bank of diverse commodities that will provide accretive streaming interests in diverse commodities in the Resources sector. In the Fintech sector, the company is focused on project development and involvement in the expanding blockchain/cryptocurrency market. In the Life Sciences sector, it focused on opportunities to bring breakthrough products to market.

Key Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Key Capital (KCPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Key Capital (OTCEM: KCPC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Key Capital's (KCPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Key Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Key Capital (KCPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Key Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Key Capital (KCPC)?

A

The stock price for Key Capital (OTCEM: KCPC) is $0.00001 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 19:32:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Key Capital (KCPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Key Capital.

Q

When is Key Capital (OTCEM:KCPC) reporting earnings?

A

Key Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Key Capital (KCPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Key Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Key Capital (KCPC) operate in?

A

Key Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.