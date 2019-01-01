ñol

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
(NASDAQ:KC)
4.03
0.12[3.07%]
Last update: 1:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.68 - 4.08
52 Week High/Low2.5 - 41.14
Open / Close3.9 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 243.5M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 6.7M
Mkt Cap981.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.95
Total Float-

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$18.00

Lowest Price Target1

$3.50

Consensus Price Target1

$10.75

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00110

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • JP Morgan
  • Goldman Sachs

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC)?
A

The latest price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) was reported by JP Morgan on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting KC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.15% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) was provided by JP Morgan, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings downgraded their underweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $3.50. The current price Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) is trading at is $4.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

