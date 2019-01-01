Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) was reported by JP Morgan on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting KC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.15% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) was provided by JP Morgan, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $3.50. The current price Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) is trading at is $4.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.