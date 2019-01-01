Kansai Electric Power Co Inc is an electric utility company that supplies power to the Kansai region of the Japanese archipelago. The company controls a portfolio of hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, and solar power plants located in Kansai and in other countries throughout Southeast Asia. The vast majority of the energy produced by Kansai Electric comes from its thermal facilities. The company generates most of its revenue from the sale of electricity, heat, and gas to households and corporate customers. Kansai Electric's utility services, information technology, and real estate businesses also represent substantial revenue streams. The company provides energy to a significant percentage of the Japanese population.