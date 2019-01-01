ñol

Journey Energy
(OTCQX:JRNGF)
5.99
0.072[1.22%]
Last update: 12:01PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.88 - 6.22
52 Week High/Low0.76 - 6.17
Open / Close6.01 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 52.7M
Vol / Avg.188.2K / 287.2K
Mkt Cap315.8M
P/E3.5
50d Avg. Price4.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.28
Total Float-

Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF), Dividends

Journey Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Journey Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.3000

Last Dividend

Apr 30, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Journey Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Journey Energy (JRNGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Journey Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 15, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Journey Energy (JRNGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Journey Energy (JRNGF). The last dividend payout was on May 15, 2015 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Journey Energy (JRNGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Journey Energy (JRNGF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Journey Energy (OTCQX:JRNGF)?
A

Journey Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Journey Energy (JRNGF) was $0.03 and was paid out next on May 15, 2015.

