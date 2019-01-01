QQQ
Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company's principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Analyst Ratings

Journey Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Journey Energy (JRNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Journey Energy (OTCQX: JRNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Journey Energy's (JRNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Journey Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Journey Energy (JRNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Journey Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Journey Energy (JRNGF)?

A

The stock price for Journey Energy (OTCQX: JRNGF) is $2.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Journey Energy (JRNGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Journey Energy (OTCQX:JRNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Journey Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Journey Energy (JRNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Journey Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Journey Energy (JRNGF) operate in?

A

Journey Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.