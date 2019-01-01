ñol

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc
(NYSE:JQC)
5.49
0.02[0.37%]
Last update: 11:52AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.45 - 5.5
52 Week High/Low5.26 - 6.81
Open / Close5.48 / -
Float / Outstanding135.6M / 135.6M
Vol / Avg.149K / 589.2K
Mkt Cap744.5M
P/E14.39
50d Avg. Price5.78
Div / Yield0.46/8.45%
Payout Ratio152.34
EPS0
Total Float135.6M

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC), Dividends

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nuveen Credit Strat Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.70%

Annual Dividend

$0.4560

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc ($JQC) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC)?
A

The most current yield for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) is 8.46% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

