Japan Exchange Group (OTC:JPXGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$300M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$35.1B
Earnings History
Japan Exchange Group Questions & Answers
When is Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:JPXGY) reporting earnings?
Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:JPXGY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Japan Exchange Group’s (OTCPK:JPXGY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $251.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
