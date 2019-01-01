QQQ
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (ARCA: JPUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF's (JPUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF.

Q

What is the target price for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)?

A

The stock price for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (ARCA: JPUS) is $97.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (ARCA:JPUS) reporting earnings?

A

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) operate in?

A

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.