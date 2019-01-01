QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (ARCA: JPIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF's (JPIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF.

Q

What is the target price for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN)?

A

The stock price for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (ARCA: JPIN) is $57.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.

Q

When is JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (ARCA:JPIN) reporting earnings?

A

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) operate in?

A

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.