Japan Display Inc is engaged in the development, production, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. Its products are divided into two categories: Mobile Device and Automotive and Non-Mobile. The Mobile Device category includes displays for smartphones, tablets and mobile phone devices. The Automotive and Non-Mobile category includes displays for automotive applications, consumer electronics, and industrial devices as well as income from patents and other sources. The company's business operations span across Europe, Korea, China, Philippines, America, and Hong Kong.