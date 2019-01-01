ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
JOANN
(NASDAQ:JOAN)
6.32
-0.04[-0.63%]
Last update: 9:43AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.27 - 6.33
52 Week High/Low6.23 - 17.5
Open / Close6.32 / -
Float / Outstanding12.2M / 40.7M
Vol / Avg.41.1K / 326.4K
Mkt Cap257M
P/E57.82
50d Avg. Price9.91
Div / Yield0.44/6.92%
Payout Ratio372.73
EPS0.33
Total Float12.2M

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

JOANN reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 2

EPS

$-0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$498M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$735.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of JOANN using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

JOANN Questions & Answers

Q
When is JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) reporting earnings?
A

JOANN (JOAN) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were JOANN’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $840.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.