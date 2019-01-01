JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 2
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$498M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$735.3M
Earnings History
JOANN Questions & Answers
When is JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) reporting earnings?
JOANN (JOAN) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)?
The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were JOANN’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $840.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
