Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
JOANN Inc is engaged in the sewing business. The company provides fabrics, sewing supplies, yarn and needle arts, paper crafting, jewelry making, fabric crafting, craft lights, wedding decorations, and home decor products. It generates maximum revenue from Arts and Crafts and Home Decor products.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.730 0.0500
REV620.370M611.000M-9.370M

Analyst Ratings

JOANN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JOANN (JOAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JOANN's (JOAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JOANN (JOAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) was reported by Barclays on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting JOAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.72% downside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JOANN (JOAN)?

A

The stock price for JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) is $10.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JOANN (JOAN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) reporting earnings?

A

JOANN’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is JOANN (JOAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JOANN.

Q

What sector and industry does JOANN (JOAN) operate in?

A

JOANN is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.