|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.680
|0.730
|0.0500
|REV
|620.370M
|611.000M
|-9.370M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in JOANN’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
The latest price target for JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) was reported by Barclays on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting JOAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.72% downside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) is $10.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
JOANN’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for JOANN.
JOANN is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.