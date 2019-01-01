ñol

Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund
(NYSE:JGH)
12.20
-0.14[-1.13%]
At close: Jun 10
12.49
0.2900[2.38%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.08 - 12.36
52 Week High/Low11.98 - 16.38
Open / Close12.32 / 12.19
Float / Outstanding20.3M / 23.2M
Vol / Avg.51.8K / 59.8K
Mkt Cap282.8M
P/E12.7
50d Avg. Price13.04
Div / Yield1.36/11.12%
Payout Ratio138.39
EPS-
Total Float20.3M

Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE:JGH), Dividends

Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.3%

Annual Dividend

$1.356

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund ($JGH) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE:JGH)?
A

The most current yield for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) is 10.74% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

