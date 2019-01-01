9F (NASDAQ:JFU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 9F
9F Questions & Answers
The latest price target for 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 9, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.62 expecting JFU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1291.12% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) was provided by Credit Suisse, and 9F initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 9F, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 9F was filed on October 9, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 9, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 9F (JFU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.62. The current price 9F (JFU) is trading at is $0.84, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.