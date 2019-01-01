ñol

Glb Crossing Airlines Gr
(OTCQB:JETMF)
0.8281
00
At close: Jun 3
2.80
1.9719[238.12%]
PreMarket: 4:41PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.69 - 3.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding26.5M / 45.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 19.2K
Mkt Cap37.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float-

Glb Crossing Airlines Gr (OTC:JETMF), Dividends

Glb Crossing Airlines Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Glb Crossing Airlines Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Glb Crossing Airlines Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Glb Crossing Airlines Gr (JETMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glb Crossing Airlines Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Glb Crossing Airlines Gr (JETMF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glb Crossing Airlines Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Glb Crossing Airlines Gr (JETMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glb Crossing Airlines Gr.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Glb Crossing Airlines Gr (OTCQB:JETMF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glb Crossing Airlines Gr.

