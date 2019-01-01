Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jaguar Health
The latest price target for Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting JAGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1350.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Jaguar Health initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jaguar Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jaguar Health was filed on July 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jaguar Health (JAGX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Jaguar Health (JAGX) is trading at is $0.34, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
