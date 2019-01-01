QQQ
Inventiva SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing drugs that impact on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. The company is focused on developing its product candidate, lanifibranor, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. The company is also involved in developing a portfolio of pre-clinical therapy programs. It operates in the segment of Service delivery and clinical stage research, notably into therapies in the areas of oncology, fibrosis and rare diseases. All the company's operations are located in France. The majority of the group's revenue is derived from its research partnerships with AbbVie and BI.

Inventiva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inventiva (IVEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inventiva (OTCPK: IVEVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inventiva's (IVEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inventiva.

Q

What is the target price for Inventiva (IVEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inventiva

Q

Current Stock Price for Inventiva (IVEVF)?

A

The stock price for Inventiva (OTCPK: IVEVF) is $13.64 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 18:25:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inventiva (IVEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inventiva.

Q

When is Inventiva (OTCPK:IVEVF) reporting earnings?

A

Inventiva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inventiva (IVEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inventiva.

Q

What sector and industry does Inventiva (IVEVF) operate in?

A

Inventiva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.