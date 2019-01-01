|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Inventiva (OTCPK: IVEVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Inventiva.
There is no analysis for Inventiva
The stock price for Inventiva (OTCPK: IVEVF) is $13.64 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 18:25:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Inventiva.
Inventiva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Inventiva.
Inventiva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.