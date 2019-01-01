Inventiva SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing drugs that impact on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. The company is focused on developing its product candidate, lanifibranor, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. The company is also involved in developing a portfolio of pre-clinical therapy programs. It operates in the segment of Service delivery and clinical stage research, notably into therapies in the areas of oncology, fibrosis and rare diseases. All the company's operations are located in France. The majority of the group's revenue is derived from its research partnerships with AbbVie and BI.