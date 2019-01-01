QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
17.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
443.5M
Outstanding
Itaconix PLC is developing and producing bio-based polymers from itaconic acid. The company products are used in the safety of homecare, personal care, and industrial sectors. Its only operating segment being Specialty Chemicals segment which designs and manufactures proprietary specialty polymers. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and Asia.

Itaconix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itaconix (ITXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itaconix (OTCQB: ITXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itaconix's (ITXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Itaconix.

Q

What is the target price for Itaconix (ITXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Itaconix

Q

Current Stock Price for Itaconix (ITXXF)?

A

The stock price for Itaconix (OTCQB: ITXXF) is $0.04 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:00:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itaconix (ITXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itaconix.

Q

When is Itaconix (OTCQB:ITXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Itaconix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Itaconix (ITXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itaconix.

Q

What sector and industry does Itaconix (ITXXF) operate in?

A

Itaconix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.