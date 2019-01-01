QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Intrepid Capital Corp is a financial services holding company. The Company manages equity, fixed-income and balanced portfolios for public and private companies.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intrepid Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intrepid Capital (ITPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intrepid Capital (OTCEM: ITPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intrepid Capital's (ITPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intrepid Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Intrepid Capital (ITPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intrepid Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Intrepid Capital (ITPC)?

A

The stock price for Intrepid Capital (OTCEM: ITPC) is $125 last updated Today at 3:41:05 PM.

Q

Does Intrepid Capital (ITPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intrepid Capital.

Q

When is Intrepid Capital (OTCEM:ITPC) reporting earnings?

A

Intrepid Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intrepid Capital (ITPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intrepid Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Intrepid Capital (ITPC) operate in?

A

Intrepid Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.