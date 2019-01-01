QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.32 - 9.36
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
51.42
Shares
112.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Itochu Enex Co Ltd is a Japan-based energy provider that operates through a host of businesses. The company's operations are divided into the following segments: home-life, power and utility, car-life, and energy trade. Through these businesses, Itochu supplies its customer base in Japan with LP gas and town gas for homes and businesses. The company also sells a range of automotive fuels through its car-life stations. Alongside the car-life stations, under the car-life Division, Itochu Enex houses a car dealer and credit card business. Through separate divisions, the company operates electric-power-related and heat-supply businesses, along with selling a variety of petroleum products for industrial and marine use.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Itochu Enex Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itochu Enex Co (ITENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itochu Enex Co (OTCPK: ITENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itochu Enex Co's (ITENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Itochu Enex Co.

Q

What is the target price for Itochu Enex Co (ITENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Itochu Enex Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Itochu Enex Co (ITENF)?

A

The stock price for Itochu Enex Co (OTCPK: ITENF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itochu Enex Co (ITENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itochu Enex Co.

Q

When is Itochu Enex Co (OTCPK:ITENF) reporting earnings?

A

Itochu Enex Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Itochu Enex Co (ITENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itochu Enex Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Itochu Enex Co (ITENF) operate in?

A

Itochu Enex Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.