Itochu Enex Co Ltd is a Japan-based energy provider that operates through a host of businesses. The company's operations are divided into the following segments: home-life, power and utility, car-life, and energy trade. Through these businesses, Itochu supplies its customer base in Japan with LP gas and town gas for homes and businesses. The company also sells a range of automotive fuels through its car-life stations. Alongside the car-life stations, under the car-life Division, Itochu Enex houses a car dealer and credit card business. Through separate divisions, the company operates electric-power-related and heat-supply businesses, along with selling a variety of petroleum products for industrial and marine use.