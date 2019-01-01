Israel Acquisitions Corp
(NASDAQ:ISRL)
$10.55
0.12[1.15%]
Last update: 10:49AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open10.430Close-
Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447KMkt Cap210.253M
Day Range10.430 - 10.55052 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Lisa Levin - Oct 10, 2019, 10:57AM
Lisa Levin - Oct 9, 2019, 11:05AM
- Feb 21, 2018, 10:13AM
- Nov 13, 2017, 10:14AM
- Jun 7, 2017, 10:10AM
- May 2, 2017, 12:07PM
- Nov 25, 2016, 10:08AM
- Oct 17, 2016, 12:14PM
- Oct 17, 2016, 10:14AM
- Sep 7, 2016, 12:10PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker

Earnings

see more
Q2 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV18.622M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.480
REV21.016M
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRL)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRL) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRL) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved