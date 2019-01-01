Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRL), Quotes and News Summary

|Open10.430
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447K
|Mkt Cap210.253M
|Day Range10.430 - 10.550
|52 Wk Range0 - 11.470
Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open10.430
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.1.749K / 40.447K
|Mkt Cap210.253M
|Day Range10.430 - 10.550
|52 Wk Range0 - 11.470
|Q2 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
|REV
|18.622M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.480
|REV
|21.016M
You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.
There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions
The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRL) is $10.55 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.
Israel Acquisitions’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.
Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
