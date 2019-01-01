QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/669.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 1.62
Mkt Cap
48.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
142M
Outstanding
Isoray Inc offers is a medical technology company. The company designs and develops personalized brachytherapy products that provide more cost-effective cancer treatment. It is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to the cancerous tumor. It derives most of its revenue from the United States of America.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.010 0.0000
REV2.950M2.816M-134.000K

Isoray Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Isoray (ISR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Isoray (AMEX: ISR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Isoray's (ISR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Isoray.

Q

What is the target price for Isoray (ISR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Isoray (AMEX: ISR) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.25 expecting ISR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 267.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Isoray (ISR)?

A

The stock price for Isoray (AMEX: ISR) is $0.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Isoray (ISR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Isoray.

Q

When is Isoray (AMEX:ISR) reporting earnings?

A

Isoray’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Isoray (ISR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Isoray.

Q

What sector and industry does Isoray (ISR) operate in?

A

Isoray is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.