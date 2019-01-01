QQQ
VanEck Israel ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Israel ETF (ARCA: ISRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VanEck Israel ETF's (ISRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Israel ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Israel ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Israel ETF (ARCA: ISRA) is $44.4696 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:15:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Q

When is VanEck Israel ETF (ARCA:ISRA) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Israel ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Israel ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) operate in?

A

VanEck Israel ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.