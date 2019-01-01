ñol

The New Ireland Fund
(NYSE:IRL)
8.59
00
At close: Jun 6
9.15
0.5600[6.52%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.12 - 13.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.1M / 3.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.7K
Mkt Cap31.3M
P/E1.88
50d Avg. Price8.74
Div / Yield2.28/26.56%
Payout Ratio6.66
EPS-
Total Float3.1M

The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

The New Ireland Fund reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of The New Ireland Fund using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

The New Ireland Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for The New Ireland Fund

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL)?
A

There are no earnings for The New Ireland Fund

Q
What were The New Ireland Fund’s (NYSE:IRL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for The New Ireland Fund

