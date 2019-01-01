The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of The New Ireland Fund using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
The New Ireland Fund Questions & Answers
When is The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for The New Ireland Fund
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL)?
There are no earnings for The New Ireland Fund
What were The New Ireland Fund’s (NYSE:IRL) revenues?
There are no earnings for The New Ireland Fund
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.