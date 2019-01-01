QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-25.31
Shares
7.7M
Outstanding
The Israel Corporation Ltd is a holding company that provides focused exposure to mature assets in the natural resources industry. Operations are conducted through two affiliates: Israel Chemicals and the Bazan Group. It generates maximum revenue from the Israel Chemicals segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel and also has a presence in Europe; North America; Asia; South America and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

Israel Corporation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Israel Corporation (IRLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Corporation (OTCPK: IRLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Corporation's (IRLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Corporation.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Corporation (IRLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Corporation

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Corporation (IRLCF)?

A

The stock price for Israel Corporation (OTCPK: IRLCF) is $252.65 last updated Mon Apr 26 2021 19:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Israel Corporation (IRLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Corporation.

Q

When is Israel Corporation (OTCPK:IRLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Corporation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Corporation (IRLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Corporation.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Corporation (IRLCF) operate in?

A

Israel Corporation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.