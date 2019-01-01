The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The New Ireland Fund
No Data
The New Ireland Fund Questions & Answers
What is the target price for The New Ireland Fund (IRL)?
There is no price target for The New Ireland Fund
What is the most recent analyst rating for The New Ireland Fund (IRL)?
There is no analyst for The New Ireland Fund
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for The New Ireland Fund (IRL)?
There is no next analyst rating for The New Ireland Fund
Is the Analyst Rating The New Ireland Fund (IRL) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for The New Ireland Fund
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.