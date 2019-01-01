QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Interplay Entertainment Corp is a publisher, distributor and licensor of interactive entertainment software for both core gamers and the mass market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Interplay Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interplay Entertainment (OTCEM: IPLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interplay Entertainment's (IPLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interplay Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interplay Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Interplay Entertainment (IPLY)?

A

The stock price for Interplay Entertainment (OTCEM: IPLY) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 6:04:30 PM.

Q

Does Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interplay Entertainment.

Q

When is Interplay Entertainment (OTCEM:IPLY) reporting earnings?

A

Interplay Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interplay Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) operate in?

A

Interplay Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.