IPG Photonics
(NASDAQ:IPGP)
103.79
00
At close: Jun 6
103.79
00
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low90.51 - 220.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding34.4M / 51.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 682.1K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E19.92
50d Avg. Price101.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.32
Total Float34.4M

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), Dividends

IPG Photonics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IPG Photonics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 21, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

IPG Photonics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next IPG Photonics (IPGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IPG Photonics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.65 on December 28, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own IPG Photonics (IPGP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IPG Photonics (IPGP). The last dividend payout was on December 28, 2012 and was $0.65

Q
How much per share is the next IPG Photonics (IPGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IPG Photonics (IPGP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.65 on December 28, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)?
A

IPG Photonics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for IPG Photonics (IPGP) was $0.65 and was paid out next on December 28, 2012.

