Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
373.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Iota Communications Inc provides wireless network and operating system for the Internet of Things applications. The company operates in two segments namely, IoT value chain, connectivity and data collection. The company provides remote monitoring services, Demand response service, Demand control ventilation service, Fault detection services, analytics, and machine learning services, and other services.

Iota Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iota Communications (IOTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iota Communications (OTCEM: IOTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iota Communications's (IOTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iota Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Iota Communications (IOTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iota Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Iota Communications (IOTC)?

A

The stock price for Iota Communications (OTCEM: IOTC) is $0.003 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:52:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iota Communications (IOTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iota Communications.

Q

When is Iota Communications (OTCEM:IOTC) reporting earnings?

A

Iota Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iota Communications (IOTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iota Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Iota Communications (IOTC) operate in?

A

Iota Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.