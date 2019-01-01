IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IO Biotech
The latest price target for IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting IOBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 338.41% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and IO Biotech initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IO Biotech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IO Biotech was filed on November 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IO Biotech (IOBT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price IO Biotech (IOBT) is trading at is $4.79, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
