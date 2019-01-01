ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ion Beam Applications
(OTCPK:IOBCF)
16.3801
00
At close: May 31
17.58
1.1999[7.33%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.21 - 23.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 29.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap476.5M
P/E118.81
50d Avg. Price16.85
Div / Yield0.2/1.24%
Payout Ratio155.48
EPS-
Total Float-

Ion Beam Applications (OTC:IOBCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ion Beam Applications reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ion Beam Applications using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ion Beam Applications Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ion Beam Applications (OTCPK:IOBCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ion Beam Applications

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ion Beam Applications (OTCPK:IOBCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Ion Beam Applications

Q
What were Ion Beam Applications’s (OTCPK:IOBCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ion Beam Applications

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.