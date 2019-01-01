QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Industrial Nanotech Inc develops, manufactures, and markets industrial grade insulation products utilizing nanotechnology in the United States and internationally. It owns patent rights to a combination of a specific category of nanocomposites of secondary carrier components.

Industrial Nanotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrial Nanotech (INTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrial Nanotech (OTCPK: INTK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Industrial Nanotech's (INTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industrial Nanotech.

Q

What is the target price for Industrial Nanotech (INTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industrial Nanotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrial Nanotech (INTK)?

A

The stock price for Industrial Nanotech (OTCPK: INTK) is $0.0307 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrial Nanotech (INTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrial Nanotech.

Q

When is Industrial Nanotech (OTCPK:INTK) reporting earnings?

A

Industrial Nanotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industrial Nanotech (INTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrial Nanotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrial Nanotech (INTK) operate in?

A

Industrial Nanotech is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.