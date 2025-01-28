Top 3 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR

On Jan. 27, JMP Securities analyst Greg Miller initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust with a Market Outperform and announced a $220 price target. The company' stock fell around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $131.42.

RSI Value: 24.1

24.1 DLR Price Action: Shares of Digital Realty Trust fell 8.7% to close at $164.74 on Monday.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust fell 8.7% to close at $164.74 on Monday.

InterGroup Corp INTG

The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $11.81.

RSI Value: 24.5

24.5 INTG Price Action: Shares of InterGroup International fell 4.1% to close at $11.86 on Monday.

Shares of InterGroup International fell 4.1% to close at $11.86 on Monday.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc WHLR

On Nov. 15, 2014, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announced a 1-for-2 reverse stock split. The company's stock fell around 47% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.82.

RSI Value: 25.1

25.1 WHLR Price Action: Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust jumped 294% to close at $7.84 on Monday.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust jumped 294% to close at $7.84 on Monday.

