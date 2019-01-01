ñol

Inland Real Estate Income
(OTCPK:INRE)
13.76
00
At close: May 23
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.62 - 14.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding35.8M / 36.1M
Vol / Avg.1.7K / 2.9K
Mkt Cap496.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price14.13
Div / Yield0.14/0.99%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Inland Real Estate Income (OTC:INRE), Dividends

Inland Real Estate Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Inland Real Estate Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Inland Real Estate Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Inland Real Estate Income (INRE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inland Real Estate Income.

Q
What date did I need to own Inland Real Estate Income (INRE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inland Real Estate Income.

Q
How much per share is the next Inland Real Estate Income (INRE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inland Real Estate Income.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Inland Real Estate Income (OTCPK:INRE)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inland Real Estate Income.

