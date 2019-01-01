Inland Real Estate Income (OTC:INRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$29.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Inland Real Estate Income using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Inland Real Estate Income Questions & Answers
When is Inland Real Estate Income (OTCPK:INRE) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Inland Real Estate Income
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inland Real Estate Income (OTCPK:INRE)?
There are no earnings for Inland Real Estate Income
What were Inland Real Estate Income’s (OTCPK:INRE) revenues?
There are no earnings for Inland Real Estate Income
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.