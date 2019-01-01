QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.14/1.08%
52 Wk
9.1 - 14.13
Mkt Cap
509.3M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
36M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Inland Real Estate Income Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust formed to acquire a portfolio of commercial real estate properties in the United States. The company acquires retail properties, office buildings, multi-family properties and industrial and distribution, and warehouse facilities. Most of the revenue from the Company's properties consists of rents received under long-term operating leases.

see more
Inland Real Estate Income Questions & Answers

How do I buy Inland Real Estate Income (INRE) stock?

You can purchase shares of Inland Real Estate Income (OTCPK: INRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Inland Real Estate Income's (INRE) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Inland Real Estate Income.

What is the target price for Inland Real Estate Income (INRE) stock?

There is no analysis for Inland Real Estate Income

Current Stock Price for Inland Real Estate Income (INRE)?

The stock price for Inland Real Estate Income (OTCPK: INRE) is $14.13 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:42:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Inland Real Estate Income (INRE) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Inland Real Estate Income.

When is Inland Real Estate Income (OTCPK:INRE) reporting earnings?

Inland Real Estate Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Inland Real Estate Income (INRE) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Inland Real Estate Income.

What sector and industry does Inland Real Estate Income (INRE) operate in?

Inland Real Estate Income is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.