Inrad Optics Inc develops, manufactures and markets products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It is a vertically integrated manufacturer focusing on crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and optomechanical assemblies. Its product categories include Optical Components and Laser System Devices/Instrumentation. The company's customers include corporations in the defense, aerospace, laser systems, process control and metrology sectors of the photonics industry, as well as the United States Government, National Laboratories and universities around the world.