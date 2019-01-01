QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 1.27
Mkt Cap
16.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15
EPS
0.01
Shares
14M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Inrad Optics Inc develops, manufactures and markets products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It is a vertically integrated manufacturer focusing on crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and optomechanical assemblies. Its product categories include Optical Components and Laser System Devices/Instrumentation. The company's customers include corporations in the defense, aerospace, laser systems, process control and metrology sectors of the photonics industry, as well as the United States Government, National Laboratories and universities around the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inrad Optics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inrad Optics (INRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inrad Optics (OTCPK: INRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inrad Optics's (INRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inrad Optics.

Q

What is the target price for Inrad Optics (INRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inrad Optics

Q

Current Stock Price for Inrad Optics (INRD)?

A

The stock price for Inrad Optics (OTCPK: INRD) is $1.2 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:55:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inrad Optics (INRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inrad Optics.

Q

When is Inrad Optics (OTCPK:INRD) reporting earnings?

A

Inrad Optics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inrad Optics (INRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inrad Optics.

Q

What sector and industry does Inrad Optics (INRD) operate in?

A

Inrad Optics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.