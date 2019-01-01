ñol

Inrad Optics
(OTCPK:INRD)
1.701
-0.019[-1.10%]
At close: Jun 6
0.73
-0.9710[-57.08%]
After Hours: 8:03AM EDT
Day High/Low1.7 - 1.7
52 Week High/Low0.61 - 1.8
Open / Close1.7 / 1.7
Float / Outstanding3.2M / 14M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 3.9K
Mkt Cap23.9M
P/E51.8
50d Avg. Price1.57
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Inrad Optics (OTC:INRD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Inrad Optics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$2.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Inrad Optics using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Inrad Optics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Inrad Optics (OTCPK:INRD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Inrad Optics

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inrad Optics (OTCPK:INRD)?
A

There are no earnings for Inrad Optics

Q
What were Inrad Optics’s (OTCPK:INRD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Inrad Optics

