QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 1.59
Mkt Cap
39M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
124.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 9:43AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Inpixon is an Indoor Intelligence company. Its solutions secure, digitize and optimize their indoor spaces with our positioning, mapping, and analytics products. Its Indoor Intelligence platform uses sensor technology to detect accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ultra-wideband, and radio frequency identification signals emitted from devices within a venue providing positional information similar to what global positioning system satellite systems provide for the outdoors. Its customers include shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, among others. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Canada, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inpixon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inpixon (INPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inpixon's (INPX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inpixon (INPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 12, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting INPX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inpixon (INPX)?

A

The stock price for Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is $0.313 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inpixon (INPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inpixon.

Q

When is Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) reporting earnings?

A

Inpixon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Inpixon (INPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inpixon.

Q

What sector and industry does Inpixon (INPX) operate in?

A

Inpixon is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.