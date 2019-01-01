Inpixon is an Indoor Intelligence company. Its solutions secure, digitize and optimize their indoor spaces with our positioning, mapping, and analytics products. Its Indoor Intelligence platform uses sensor technology to detect accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ultra-wideband, and radio frequency identification signals emitted from devices within a venue providing positional information similar to what global positioning system satellite systems provide for the outdoors. Its customers include shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, among others. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Canada, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom.