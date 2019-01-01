ñol

Inovio Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:INO)
1.73
-0.04[-2.26%]
At close: Jun 6
1.81
0.0800[4.62%]
After Hours: 6:23PM EDT
Day High/Low1.7 - 1.83
52 Week High/Low1.6 - 10.33
Open / Close1.78 / 1.73
Float / Outstanding225.3M / 229M
Vol / Avg.4.5M / 5.9M
Mkt Cap396.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.36
Total Float225.3M

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.360

Quarterly Revenue

$199.1K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$199.1K

Earnings Recap

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was down $172.05 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.33 -0.25 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.50 -0.29 -0.39 -0.27
Revenue Estimate 2.84M 970.00K 1.21M 850.00K
Revenue Actual 839.00K 291.70K 272.82K 371.12K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Inovio Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) reporting earnings?
A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which beat the estimate of $-0.19.

Q
What were Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:INO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $20.4M, which beat the estimate of $16M.

