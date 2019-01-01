Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was down $172.05 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.33 -0.25 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.50 -0.29 -0.39 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 2.84M 970.00K 1.21M 850.00K Revenue Actual 839.00K 291.70K 272.82K 371.12K

