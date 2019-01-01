Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inovio Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.34.
Revenue was down $172.05 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.33
|-0.25
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.50
|-0.29
|-0.39
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|2.84M
|970.00K
|1.21M
|850.00K
|Revenue Actual
|839.00K
|291.70K
|272.82K
|371.12K
Earnings History
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
