Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Infinera missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $6.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infinera's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|385.98M
|355.27M
|344.87M
|331.49M
|Revenue Actual
|401.24M
|356.79M
|339.20M
|331.88M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|385.98M
|355.27M
|344.87M
|331.49M
|Revenue Actual
|401.24M
|356.79M
|339.20M
|331.88M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Infinera using advanced sorting and filters.
Infinera Questions & Answers
Infinera (INFN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which beat the estimate of $-0.16.
The Actual Revenue was $176.8M, which missed the estimate of $181.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.