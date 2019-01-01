Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infinera missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $6.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infinera's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.04 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 385.98M 355.27M 344.87M 331.49M Revenue Actual 401.24M 356.79M 339.20M 331.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.