|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|0.030
|0.0200
|REV
|385.980M
|401.236M
|15.256M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Infinera’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.50 expecting INFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) is $9.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Infinera.
Infinera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Infinera.
Infinera is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.