Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Infinera Corp is an optical transport equipment provider serving a wide range of customers, including communication services providers, Internet content providers, colocation providers, cable MSO, subsea fiber operators, and wholesale/terrestrial network operators. Geographically the company earns maximum revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.030 0.0200
REV385.980M401.236M15.256M

Infinera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infinera (INFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infinera's (INFN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Infinera (INFN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.50 expecting INFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Infinera (INFN)?

A

The stock price for Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) is $9.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infinera (INFN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infinera.

Q

When is Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) reporting earnings?

A

Infinera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Infinera (INFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infinera.

Q

What sector and industry does Infinera (INFN) operate in?

A

Infinera is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.