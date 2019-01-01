Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Infinera
Infinera Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.50 expecting INFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.81% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Infinera maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Infinera, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Infinera was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Infinera (INFN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $7.50. The current price Infinera (INFN) is trading at is $5.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
