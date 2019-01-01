ñol

Indofood Agri Resources
(OTCPK:INDFF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-8.4
Total Float-

Indofood Agri Resources (OTC:INDFF), Dividends

Indofood Agri Resources issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Indofood Agri Resources generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Indofood Agri Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indofood Agri Resources.

Q
What date did I need to own Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indofood Agri Resources.

Q
How much per share is the next Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indofood Agri Resources.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Indofood Agri Resources (OTCPK:INDFF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indofood Agri Resources.

