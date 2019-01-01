QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Entertainment
IMAX China Holding Inc is an investment holding company that primarily operates in the diversified media industry in China. The company, a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, creates and distributes proprietary cinema presentation technology. The company operates in the following segments: IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR films segment and contingent rent from the revenue sharing arrangements segment; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance, and Other Theatre Business, as well as upfront fees from the revenue sharing arrangements; and New Business Initiatives and Other, which includes activities related to the exploration of new lines of business.


IMAX China Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMAX China Holding (IMXCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMAX China Holding (OTCGM: IMXCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IMAX China Holding's (IMXCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMAX China Holding.

Q

What is the target price for IMAX China Holding (IMXCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IMAX China Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for IMAX China Holding (IMXCF)?

A

The stock price for IMAX China Holding (OTCGM: IMXCF) is $1.37 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 13:36:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMAX China Holding (IMXCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMAX China Holding.

Q

When is IMAX China Holding (OTCGM:IMXCF) reporting earnings?

A

IMAX China Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IMAX China Holding (IMXCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMAX China Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does IMAX China Holding (IMXCF) operate in?

A

IMAX China Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.