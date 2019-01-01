IMAX China Holding Inc is an investment holding company that primarily operates in the diversified media industry in China. The company, a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, creates and distributes proprietary cinema presentation technology. The company operates in the following segments: IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR films segment and contingent rent from the revenue sharing arrangements segment; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance, and Other Theatre Business, as well as upfront fees from the revenue sharing arrangements; and New Business Initiatives and Other, which includes activities related to the exploration of new lines of business.