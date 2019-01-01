|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IMAX China Holding (OTCGM: IMXCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IMAX China Holding.
There is no analysis for IMAX China Holding
The stock price for IMAX China Holding (OTCGM: IMXCF) is $1.37 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 13:36:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IMAX China Holding.
IMAX China Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IMAX China Holding.
IMAX China Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.