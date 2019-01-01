QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 19.95
Mkt Cap
563.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.09
EPS
6.44
Shares
481.9K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immune Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of highly innovative therapies for use in oncology, immunology and anti-inflammatory disease. The company is actively developing T-cell activation immunotherapies in combination with other drug candidates to achieve immunomodulation in patients with cancer, auto-immune disease and inflammatory diseases.

Immune Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immune Therapeutics (OTCPK: IMUN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Immune Therapeutics's (IMUN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Immune Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Immune Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Immune Therapeutics (IMUN)?

A

The stock price for Immune Therapeutics (OTCPK: IMUN) is $1.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:07:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immune Therapeutics.

Q

When is Immune Therapeutics (OTCPK:IMUN) reporting earnings?

A

Immune Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immune Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) operate in?

A

Immune Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.