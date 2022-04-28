QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Are Statera Biopharma Shares Surging Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Statera Biopharma Inc STAB has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Immune Therapeutics Inc IMUN to sell its naltrexone and met-enkephalin rights.
  • The transaction is contingent upon the negotiation of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of several closing conditions, including a contingency on Immune Therapeutics financing.
  • Under the anticipated terms, Statera will receive an initial $2 million upfront payment and 5% of the issued and outstanding stock of Immune Therapeutics. 
  • Also See: Coeptis Therapeutics Intends To Acquire Statera's TLR5 Agonist Platform.
  • Additionally, Statera will receive milestone-based payments. Potential indication payments will include asthma, multiple sclerosis, HIV, and chemotherapy. This transaction can generate over $400 million in non-dilutive payments to Statera.
  • Price Action: STAB shares are up 75.1% at $0.37 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral