Why Are Statera Biopharma Shares Surging Today

Statera Biopharma Inc STAB has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Immune Therapeutics Inc IMUN to sell its naltrexone and met-enkephalin rights.

The transaction is contingent upon the negotiation of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of several closing conditions, including a contingency on Immune Therapeutics financing.

Under the anticipated terms, Statera will receive an initial $2 million upfront payment and 5% of the issued and outstanding stock of Immune Therapeutics.

Coeptis Therapeutics Intends To Acquire Statera's TLR5 Agonist Platform. Additionally, Statera will receive milestone-based payments. Potential indication payments will include asthma, multiple sclerosis, HIV, and chemotherapy. This transaction can generate over $400 million in non-dilutive payments to Statera.

Price Action: STAB shares are up 75.1% at $0.37 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

