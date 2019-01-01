ImmunoCellular (OTC:IMUC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ImmunoCellular
ImmunoCellular Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ImmunoCellular (OTCPK: IMUC) was reported by Maxim Group on November 11, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IMUC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ImmunoCellular (OTCPK: IMUC) was provided by Maxim Group, and ImmunoCellular downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ImmunoCellular, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ImmunoCellular was filed on November 11, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 11, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ImmunoCellular (IMUC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price ImmunoCellular (IMUC) is trading at is $0.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
