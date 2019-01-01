ñol

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
(NASDAQ:IMOS)
34.28
-0.20[-0.58%]
At close: Jun 6
34.36
0.0800[0.23%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low34.05 - 34.89
52 Week High/Low30.1 - 44.72
Open / Close34.7 / 34.28
Float / Outstanding- / 36.4M
Vol / Avg.25.8K / 19K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E7.56
50d Avg. Price33.09
Div / Yield2.92/8.47%
Payout Ratio33.15
EPS35.2
Total Float-

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS), Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.20%

Annual Dividend

$1.58

Last Dividend

Aug 9

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ($IMOS) will be on July 27, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $2.92

Q
What is the dividend yield for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)?
A

The most current yield for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) is 8.81% and is payable next on July 27, 2022

