Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Immutep
Immutep Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.30 expecting IMMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 210.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Immutep initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Immutep, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Immutep was filed on August 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Immutep (IMMP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.30. The current price Immutep (IMMP) is trading at is $2.67, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.